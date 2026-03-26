Sadjo eyes redemption in Caen against unbeaten Almahmoud – World Boxing Association

The city of Caen, France, is set to host one of the most electrifying bouts on the European calendar this Friday, March 27. Local favorite and former European champion Kevin Lele Sadjo returns to the ring following his gritty showing in the United States, as he takes on unbeaten Syrian-German fighter Alaa Almahmoud for the vacant WBA Continental Gold super middleweight title.

Sadjo (23-1, 20 KOs) comes back home with a clear mission: to prove he still belongs among the elite at 168 pounds. After suffering his first professional defeat last December in a narrow decision loss to rising star Diego Pacheco—a fight in which he even scored a knockdown—the Frenchman is eager to bounce back in emphatic fashion. Known for his aggressive style and concussive punching power, the Cameroon-born fighter enters as the crowd favorite, with French fans hoping to see him crowned once again under the WBA banner.

Standing across the ring, Almahmoud (12-0, 8 KOs) arrives in Caen looking to pull off the biggest upset of his career. The unbeaten Syrian, now based in Germany, has built a quiet but effective rise through the European ranks, collecting solid wins along the way. While he has yet to face an opponent with Sadjo’s level of power and experience, Almahmoud brings a polished skill set and a height advantage he’ll look to use to keep the Frenchman at bay.

The matchup shapes up as a classic clash of power versus resilience. Sadjo is expected to press from the opening bell, seeking exchanges at close range where his hooks and overhand shots to the body can be devastating. Almahmoud, on the other hand, will need a near-perfect defensive performance—relying on lateral movement and ring IQ to avoid being trapped along the ropes by the relentless pressure of the hometown fighter.