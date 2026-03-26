MATCHROOM BOXING JOINS FORCES WITH NORTH DEFENCE AS ITS OFFICIAL NEW DEFENCE PARTNER

Matchroom Boxing is pleased to announce today its new Official Defence Partner, North

Defence.

North Defence is a high quality military vehicle manufacturer specialising in the supply of

light mobility vehicles. With roots in frontline service and rapid-response engineering, they

combine real military experience with agile manufacturing and advanced technology to

deliver vehicles built for modern defence needs.

North Defence’s first-hand understanding of operational challenges shapes everything we

create – ensuring every vehicle is purposeful, adaptable, and Mission Ready wherever it is

deployed.

They will play a key and visible role in some big Fight Nights ahead for Matchroom Boxing –

with a multi-channel partnership and the North Defence brand featuring prominently across

its global events.

And having previously partnered Matchroom Boxing as an original partner back in 2010 –

then under North Fire, supporting iconic shows such as Carl Froch vs Lucian Bute, Anthony

Crolla vs Gavin Rees, Kell Brook vs Matthew Hatton – Eddie Hearn is thrilled to reunite with

North Defence Founder, Oliver North (pictured above, right).

“We are delighted to welcome North Defence to the Matchroom Boxing family as our latest

partner,” said Matchroom Sport Chairman Hearn.

“This one is a little bit more personal to me because the company owner, Oli North, has been

a friend and a supporter for many years. In fact, when it all began for us back when it was

Kell Brook at the Hillsborough Leisure Centre some 15 years ago, Oli North sponsored that

fight and we have subsequently watched him and his company grow beyond its wildest

expectations.

“I’m so happy for him and his team. We started with Oli North and I couldn’t be happier to be

back working with him. Welcome North Defence – the Official Defence Partner of Matchroom

Boxing.”

Founder of North Defence, Oliver North said: “It’s great to be involved again with one of

the true icons of British sport in Matchroom Boxing, almost 15 years after we first worked

with them.

“I genuinely think the growth of Matchroom over the past 15 years is one of the greatest

business growth stories of its era. What Eddie Hearn, Frank Smith and the team at

Matchroom have achieved in that time is nothing short of inspirational.

“Over the past decade, we’ve continued our mutual growth stories apart, whilst I watched on

from a distance as a fan with huge respect for all they do for the sport and the profiles of

those they represent.

“And now, as we set out to increase our own profile at such an important chapter in the

defence industry, who better to partner with than the best promotional company in sport,

globally?

“The sight of our brands sat together again highlights the power of long-term loyalty and

authenticity – and I couldn’t be prouder to align ourselves with Matchroom once again.”