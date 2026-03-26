MATCHROOM BOXING JOINS FORCES WITH NORTH DEFENCE AS ITS OFFICIAL NEW DEFENCE PARTNER
Matchroom Boxing is pleased to announce today its new Official Defence Partner, North
Defence.
North Defence is a high quality military vehicle manufacturer specialising in the supply of
light mobility vehicles. With roots in frontline service and rapid-response engineering, they
combine real military experience with agile manufacturing and advanced technology to
deliver vehicles built for modern defence needs.
North Defence’s first-hand understanding of operational challenges shapes everything we
create – ensuring every vehicle is purposeful, adaptable, and Mission Ready wherever it is
deployed.
They will play a key and visible role in some big Fight Nights ahead for Matchroom Boxing –
with a multi-channel partnership and the North Defence brand featuring prominently across
its global events.
And having previously partnered Matchroom Boxing as an original partner back in 2010 –
then under North Fire, supporting iconic shows such as Carl Froch vs Lucian Bute, Anthony
Crolla vs Gavin Rees, Kell Brook vs Matthew Hatton – Eddie Hearn is thrilled to reunite with
North Defence Founder, Oliver North (pictured above, right).
“We are delighted to welcome North Defence to the Matchroom Boxing family as our latest
partner,” said Matchroom Sport Chairman Hearn.
“This one is a little bit more personal to me because the company owner, Oli North, has been
a friend and a supporter for many years. In fact, when it all began for us back when it was
Kell Brook at the Hillsborough Leisure Centre some 15 years ago, Oli North sponsored that
fight and we have subsequently watched him and his company grow beyond its wildest
expectations.
“I’m so happy for him and his team. We started with Oli North and I couldn’t be happier to be
back working with him. Welcome North Defence – the Official Defence Partner of Matchroom
Boxing.”
Founder of North Defence, Oliver North said: “It’s great to be involved again with one of
the true icons of British sport in Matchroom Boxing, almost 15 years after we first worked
with them.
“I genuinely think the growth of Matchroom over the past 15 years is one of the greatest
business growth stories of its era. What Eddie Hearn, Frank Smith and the team at
Matchroom have achieved in that time is nothing short of inspirational.
“Over the past decade, we’ve continued our mutual growth stories apart, whilst I watched on
from a distance as a fan with huge respect for all they do for the sport and the profiles of
those they represent.
“And now, as we set out to increase our own profile at such an important chapter in the
defence industry, who better to partner with than the best promotional company in sport,
globally?
“The sight of our brands sat together again highlights the power of long-term loyalty and
authenticity – and I couldn’t be prouder to align ourselves with Matchroom once again.”
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