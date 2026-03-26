“La Chinita” Alfonzo targets regional crown against Bascope – World Boxing Association

The Vicente Polimeni Sports Complex in Las Heras, Mendoza, will take center stage this Friday, March 27, hosting one of the most intriguing matchups in women’s boxing. Local favorite Brisa Abigail Rosario Alfonzo is set to face undefeated Bolivian puncher Melissa “Missile” Bascope Bedoya, with the vacant WBA Fedelatin super featherweight title on the line.

Known as “La Chinita,” Alfonzo (8-1-1, 1 KO) enters this bout at the peak of her career, backed by a passionate hometown crowd that has followed her rise since her professional debut. After capturing the Argentine title in the division, she now looks to make the leap onto the international stage and position herself within the World Boxing Association rankings. Her style is built on technical precision, fluid movement, and smart timing—tools that will be key in neutralizing the visitor’s aggression.

Out of Santa Cruz de la Sierra comes one of Bolivia’s most explosive rising forces. Bascope Bedoya (7-0, 6 KOs) arrives in Argentina with a perfect record and a punching power that has left a trail of damage in her previous outings. Boasting an impressive 85% knockout ratio, “Missile” represents the most dangerous physical test of Alfonzo’s career to date. An aggressive finisher by nature, Bascope sees this clash as her opportunity to prove that her power translates on the international stage.

This shapes up as a battle of finesse versus firepower. Alfonzo will look to control the distance, working behind her jab and using lateral movement to frustrate the Bolivian. Bascope, meanwhile, will aim to close the gap from the opening bell and land her heavy shots. For “La Chinita,” tactical discipline over ten rounds will be crucial—while for “Missile,” a single lapse from the hometown fighter could be all she needs to take the belt back to Bolivia.