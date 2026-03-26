Tank vs. Martin & Benavidez vs. Gvozdyk, SATURDAY on PBC PPV on Prime Video | Buy NOW: https://pbcham.ps/TankMartin Visit PremierBoxingChampions.com for more info. SIGN UP FOR FIGHT ALERTS: https://pbcham.ps/FightAlerts FOLLOW US: Tweets by premierboxing https://instagram.com/premierboxing https://www.facebook.com/premierboxingchampions
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Go behind the scenes of William Zepeda’s training camp ahead of his showdown with Shakur Stevenson in Queens, New York, live on DAZN. Shakur Stevenson (No. 4) defends his WBC lightweight title vs. William Zepeda (No. 5) in the second of two main events on DAZN, available exclusively on the platform worldwide. #goldenboypromotions #goldenboy #boxing…
April 20, 2024 — Bektemir Melikuziev vs Pierre Dibombe fight highlights from New York City, New York. Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube Download the DAZN app now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇 Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN The…
Lamont ROACH JR. Battles Angel RODRIGUEZ Live on DAZN JULY 16 @ Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles Undefeated, lightweight superstar Ryan Garcia (22-0, 18KOs) of Victorville, CA, will make his second appearance of the year, facing former two-time world champion Javier â€œEl Abejon” Fortuna (37-3-1, 26 KOs) of La Romana, DR. The 12-round lightweight fight will…