Sam Gilley Stuns Brown, Captures WBA International Middleweight Title – World Boxing Association

Britain’s Sam Gilley announced himself in emphatic fashion, claiming the WBA International middleweight title with a statement stoppage of previously unbeaten Scottish prospect Aston Brown. The finish came in the fifth round, confirming that Gilley has found his true home at 160 pounds.

From the opening bell, the bout unfolded like a tactical chess match. Brown, who entered with a strong reputation built on an accomplished amateur career, looked to control range with his jab and keep the aggressive Gilley at bay. But “Magic” Gilley began to crack the code by the third round, digging to the body and steadily draining the mobility of a fighter who was being broken down by relentless pressure.

The climax came in the fifth. After backing Brown into a neutral corner, Gilley unleashed a vicious combination—a digging hook to the body followed by a thunderous right hand to the chin. The impact was decisive. Brown hit the canvas and, despite a brave effort to beat the count, his legs betrayed him. The referee waved it off, sparking celebrations among the London faithful.

With the win, Gilley not only adds a significant international strap to his résumé but also positions himself as a serious contender in the WBA rankings. After an inconsistent 2025, this victory marks a powerful reset, with his sights now firmly set on world title eliminators in the middleweight division.

As for Aston Brown, he suffers the first defeat of his professional career—a bitter setback following his first major opportunity at regional WBA honors.