Should Ryan Garcia fight Devin Haney OVER Conor Benn? 🤔 | The Fighter and the Writer

ByDAZN Boxing



On this episode of The Fighter and The Writer, Chris Mannix and Sergio Mora discuss Ryan Garcia’s next fight and whether he should take up a rematch with Devin Haney or fight Conor Benn.

Watch the full episode of The Fighter and The Writer at DAZN.com

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