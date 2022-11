We’re just two weeks out from fight night at Wembley. Dillian Whyte returns to fight unbeaten Jermaine Franklin whilst Fabio Wardley gets a shot at the vacant British Heavyweight Title vs Nathan Gorman. Watch as Dillian and Fabio held court with the media in the build up #WhyteFranklin #WardleyGorman #Boxing

