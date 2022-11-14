Spark defeated Love by disqualification and is new WBA Intercontinental champion  – World Boxing Association

Australian Steve Spark came to the United States with high expectations and hit the jackpot by winning the World Boxing Association (WBA) lightweight intercontinental title by disqualification of Montana Love in the sixth round during their bout this weekend at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland.

Love was disqualified due to an action in which he pushed his opponent out of the ring. The American pushed his body against the Ausstralian’s from the center of the ring to the ropes and once there he made him go out of the area over the ropes for the referee to determine his disqualification.

Until that moment, the fight was having a good rhythm and with good moments for both fighters but with an advantage in favor of the visiting fighter, who had managed to knock down the local in the second round.

Spark knew how to handle the pressure of his opponent and the public, he made an intelligent and very strategic fight but unfortunately the action happened in the sixth round that did not allow them to continue boxing. The new 140 lbs. regional monarch thanked the public after his victory and assured to be ready for a rematch if given the opportunity.

The 26-year-old fighter achieved his 16th victory, while he has 2 defeats and 14 knockouts. Love now has 18 wins, 1 setback, 1 draw and 9 wins before the limit.



