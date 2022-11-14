Battle of giants at Le Cannet – World Boxing Association

Arsen Goulamirian will return to the ring this Saturday, November 19, to defend his World Boxing Association (WBA) Super Cruiserweight Championship against Aleksei Egorov at La Paletre in Le Cannet, France.

The Armenian-born French national is set for another defense of his 200-pound crown and it will be against Egorov in a mandatory fight of the pioneering body.

Goulamirian is almost three years old due to various problems including a pandemic pause and a subsequent Covid-19 infection a week before stepping into the ring last year. However, now the table is set to see him back in action.

Egorov is undefeated and is the top-ranked fighter in the division to face the champion. Initially, Ryad Merhy was supposed to face Goulamirian but decided not to take the fight against the Frenchman; for that reason, the championships committee chose the best ranked opponent suitable for the challenge, which was Egorov.

It will be a fight between two very powerful fighters and promises to be a war of power against power. Goulamirian is undefeated in 26 fights, with 18 knockouts, while Egorov has 11 successes and 7 wins by way of knockout.



