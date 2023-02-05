Home / Boxing Videos / Edgar Berlanga Opens Up On Top Rank Split: 'They Wanted To Slow Me Down'

Edgar Berlanga Opens Up On Top Rank Split: 'They Wanted To Slow Me Down'

DAZN Boxing 5 hours ago Boxing Videos



Edgar Berlanga joins the DAZN Boxing Show to discuss his split from Top Rank and his future as he targets big fights.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube
Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Download the DAZN app now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN
DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing

Tags

About DAZN Boxing

Check Also

FULL FIGHT: Harley Mederos vs Julio Madera (Serrano-Cruz Undercard)

New York’s own Harley Mederos moves 5-0 against Julio Madera at the Hulu Theater, Madison …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved