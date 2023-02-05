Dublin will blow up on May 20 – World Boxing Association

A rivalry like Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano deserved a second fight and it was confirmed on Saturday night. Following Amanda Serrano’s victory over Erika Cruz, it was made official that the Puerto Rican will face the Irishwoman again on May 20, in Dublin, Ireland.

After a first fight at Madison Square Garden, New York, on April 30, which was named the best of the year by the World Boxing Association (WBA), they will now go to the home of Taylor, undisputed lightweight champion, for the rematch.

Serrano became undisputed featherweight champion this weekend with a victory over Cruz in a real war, so two undisputed champions will face each other on May 20.

The fight will be at lightweight, so it will be Taylor who will expose their belts. In the first bout, the Irishwoman took the victory over the Puerto Rican, but not before going through moments of drama and almost falling to the canvas at one point of the fight.

Taylor showed her grit and won the most rounds thanks to her ability to take advantage in the exchanges and put all her heart in the ring to take the win on the scorecards.

“It’s going to be great in Ireland to fight “Real Deal” Amanda Serrano. This is amazing and the last fight was epic, so I expect no less from the next one,” said the European in the ring at Madison Square Garden at the fight’s unveiling on Saturday.

Serrano agreed that there is no bigger fight for women’s boxing today: “It’s going to be a bigger and better fight there (Ireland).”

Taylor has 22 career wins, while she is undefeated and has knocked out 6 opponents. Serrano has 44 wins, 2 losses, 1 draw and 30 knockouts.



