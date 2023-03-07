CATCHING LIGHTNING (2023) Official Trailer | 4-Part Series | Streaming April 7th on SHOWTIME





Watch the exclusive trailer for SHOWTIME’s upcoming documentary series CATCHING LIGHTNING (2023).

CATCHING LIGHTNING is a four-part investigative documentary series that examines how “Lightning” Lee Murray brawled his way from the mean streets of south London all the way to the UFC – and then nearly pulled off one of the largest bank robberies in British history. Part ripping heist yarn, part riveting sports drama, this is one wild ride.

The series begins streaming on April 7th on SHOWTIME.

