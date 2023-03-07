Preston defends her WBA International belt against Ramirez on March 18  – World Boxing Association

The World Boxing Association (WBA) International super flyweight champion, Australian Michelle Preston, will defend her belt for the first time against the experienced and former world champion, Mexican Maribel Ramirez, on March 18 at the Eventfinda Stadium, in Auckland, Australia.

Preston comes from defeating Thailand’s Phannaluk Kongsang on September 9 by unanimous decision to win the 115 lbs. regional crown. Now, she will be fightin at home, with her motivation high and the possibility of facing a renowned fighter.

Ramirez is a world-renowned veteran who knows how to adapt to fight situations and has been involved in real wars throughout her career. She is coming off a loss to Clara Lescurat and a world title loss, but the opportunity to go to Australia has come her way and she will try to walk out with her hand up as a visitor in this tough challenge.

Preston has 11 wins, 8 losses, 1 draw and 2 knockouts, while Ramirez comes in with 13 wins, 10 losses, 3 draws and 3 knockouts.



