THE METEORIC RISE OF ANTHONY JOSHUA





Ahead of Anthony Joshua’s upcoming fight against Jermaine Franklin, Ade Oladipo and former boxer Barry Jones discuss the rise of AJ from his early days winning at the Olympics for GB, to beating rival Dillian Whyte and Wladimir Klitschko, to facing off against Oleksandr Usyk.

Watch Anthony Joshua v Jermaine Franklin live on DAZN, April 1

