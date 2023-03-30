Ortiz Jr. will not fight Stanionis due to rhabdomyolysis – World Boxing Association

Golden Boy Promotions, promoter of Vergil Ortiz Jr., announced that the World Boxing Association (WBA) welterweight title challenger will not be able to make his scheduled fight against champion Eimantas Stanionis on April 29 due to health problems.

Through a statement, the company highlighted that the symptoms of the disease had been affecting Ortiz and that he will now focus on recovering completely to return to the ring later in 2023.

This disease of Ortiz Jr. derived from Covid-19 and is something he has been dealing with in recent months. It is a disease in which the breakdown of muscle tissue causes the release of myoglobin into the blood, a protein that can damage the kidneys.

For now it has not been announced what will happen with Stanionis. The promoter announced that they will soon give details on what will happen with the event and the WBA will be keeping a close eye on this situation.

The pioneering body wishes Ortiz Jr. a speedy and satisfactory recovery and that he can soon be in the ring showcasing his talent, which is one of the most impressive in his division.



