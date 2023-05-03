Home / Boxing Videos / Canelo Alvarez vs John Ryder Fight Week Press Conference

Canelo Alvarez vs John Ryder Fight Week Press Conference

Matchroom Boxing 13 hours ago Boxing Videos



We’re live from Guadalajara, Mexico as Canelo Alvarez and John Ryder go head to head at the final press conference. Hear from both Champion and Challenger just three days out from fight night!

#CaneloRyder #Canelo #Boxing

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing
Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing
Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

ⓘ About Matchroom Boxing 📜

Promoted by Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Boxing promote events around the globe in locations including UK, USA, United Arab Emirates, Mexico, Australia and further afield.

Our fighter roster includes Anthony Joshua, Canelo Alvarez, Katie Taylor, Dmitry Bivol, Conor Benn, Callum Smith, Leigh Wood, Josh Warrington, Ebanie Bridges and many more.

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

Canelo Alvarez vs John Ryder: First Fight Week Face Off 🇲🇽🔥

The countdown to Saturday night is on! Canelo Alvarez and John Ryder come face to …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved