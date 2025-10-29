Generational Showdown in Sarajevo – World Boxing Association

The Balkans will rumble this October 31 as Austria’s Edin Avdic (12-0, 7 KOs) faces Germany’s David “Mr. Bomb” Kerkmann (26-2, 22 KOs) for the vacant WBA International super middleweight title (168 lbs) in the main event taking place in Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

At 41 years old, Kerkmann brings a wealth of experience and a six-fight winning streak into the bout. Known for his come-forward style, endurance, and ability to finish strong in the later rounds, the German veteran will look to claim gold on Bosnian soil in what could mark the defining night of his career. His toughness and ring IQ will be crucial in countering the youth and explosiveness of his opponent.

Avdic, meanwhile, embodies Austria’s fighting spirit. Unbeaten in 12 professional outings with 7 knockouts, the Innsbruck native has built his reputation on the Central European circuit, praised for his power, mobility, and tactical discipline. At 29, this will be his first shot at an international title—a victory that could propel him straight onto the global radar of the World Boxing Association.

The vacant WBA International super middleweight title carries weight beyond the belt itself: the winner will enter the world rankings at 168 pounds—one of boxing’s deepest and most competitive divisions. The fight also represents a true generational clash: Kerkmann’s experience against Avdic’s momentum, in a battle likely to be decided by pace, strategy, and adaptability.