Mielnicki vs Charles HIGHLIGHT: April 22, 2023 | PBC on Showtime PPV

Sensational super welterweight prospect Vito Mielnicki Jr. (15-1, 10 KOs) scored a vicious fourth-round knockout over Jose Charles (20-4-1, 12 KOs) on the streamed prelims of the Davis vs Garcia PPV event on Showtime Boxing. After putting Charles on the canvas twice in round three, Mielnicki landed a perfect counter right early in round four that sent Charles crashing to the mat and prompted referee Robert Hoyle to wave off the action 33 seconds into the frame.
