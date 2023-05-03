Home / Boxing Videos / Mielnicki vs Charles HIGHLIGHT: April 22, 2023 | PBC on Showtime PPV

Mielnicki vs Charles HIGHLIGHT: April 22, 2023 | PBC on Showtime PPV

Premier Boxing Champions



Sensational super welterweight prospect Vito Mielnicki Jr. (15-1, 10 KOs) scored a vicious fourth-round knockout over Jose Charles (20-4-1, 12 KOs) on the streamed prelims of the Davis vs Garcia PPV event on Showtime Boxing. After putting Charles on the canvas twice in round three, Mielnicki landed a perfect counter right early in round four that sent Charles crashing to the mat and prompted referee Robert Hoyle to wave off the action 33 seconds into the frame.

