When Conor McGregor Met Katie Taylor Back In Oct '18 🍀

Janibek Alimkhanuly v Steven Butler May 13th ESPN Good to see Janibek back at it here in his 2nd defense. On paper however a Steven Butler will not propel him into big fight status he very much... […]

What are some of the most famous upsets in boxing history? There have been many famous upsets in boxing history. Here are a few examples: Buster Douglas vs. Mike Tyson (1990) - Douglas, a 42-1 underdog,... […]

Do you guys get goose pimples listening to the ring introductions? I can't help it man. I am a mark for ring introductions. Not sure why, but it always adds to the sweet feeling I get when I tune into a fight. ... […]

David Morrell v David Benavidez- we gonna pretend this is not a fight? Are we? It is as obvious as Bivol v Beterbiev... or Spence v Crawford. […]

DEONTAY WILDER arrested DEONTAY WILDER was reportedly arrested and jailed during a routine traffic stop in Los Angeles. That's after cops allegedly found a gun in the... […]

Joshua Buatsi v Pawel Stepien - 6/5/23 Joshua Buatsi would relish fights with British rivals Anthony Yarde and Dan Azeez, but he is determined to force his way to a world title shot on his... […]

Joseph Parker v Faiga 'Django' Opelu Heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury has indicated he will journey to Australia in May to watch sparring partner and friend Joseph Parker compete... […]

Liam Smith v Chris Eubank Jr II - 17 June 2023 Liam Smith v Chris Eubank Jr: Rivals to fight again in Manchester on 17 June. Chris Eubank Jr says he "enjoyed" his defeat by Liam Smith as the... […]

Alen Babic v Lukasz Rozanski Alen Babic will fight Lukasz Rozanski on Saturday 22nd April 2023 at G2A Arena in Rzeszow. The fight will take place over 12 rounds in the... […]

Are we still having Ruiz v Wilder or no? This fight was teased and a possible date set, but heard nothing else about it. Is this fight still happening? […]