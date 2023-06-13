RINGSIDE | Jaime Munguia vs Sergiy Derevyanchenko! All The ACTION From This FOTY Contender!

Tank is waiting. He’s waiting for Haney and Shakur to leave the weight class or he’s hoping for more Jail time as an excuse. I know he’s a good fighter but he is... […]

Teo next fight. Great performance last night. Why is there still a reluctance to fight Haney? Teo has fought better competition than Tank Davis and is a 2... […]

Spinks family vs the Mayweather's? Who is more succesful? Which family do you believe is more successful at all levels? The Spinks family- Leon and Michael and Corey- have more metal and accomplishments than... […]

WTF is stopping Canelo from fighting Benavidez? Ok enough with the fukking excuses already. Benavidez is the elephant in the room... and no one seems to give a damn. Last I heard Benavidez is... […]

Sunny Edwards v Andres Campos Sunny Edwards will defend his IBF crown against Andres Campos in a triple-header of world title action this weekend. The British star is making... […]

Tim Tszyu attacked by an animal. AUSTRALIAN boxing champ Tim Tszyu has been rushed into hospital after being attacked by an animal. Organisers and fans are now unsure whether Tim... […]

alexis rocha v anthony young Image: https://pbs.twimg.com/media/FxJzLQ5aQAEWDDg?format=jpg&name=small melvin jerusalem v oscar collazo for the wbo minimumweight bekt as the... […]

Abdullah Mason? Is this kid thought to be a future P4P type or does he just show well against inferior competition? […]

Oleksandr Usyk v Daniel Dubois OLEKSANDR USYK'S mandatory clash with Daniel Dubois is set to take place on August 12, it has been announced. The heavyweight champ will defend... […]

Artur Beterbiev v Callum Smith Callum Smith is set to challenge Artur Beterbiev for the unified light heavyweight world titles in Canada on August 19. Beterbiev currently... […]

Prograis vs Zorrilla set for June 17th https://www.boxingscene.com/regis-prograis-vs-danielito-zorrilla-set-june-17-new-orleans--174807 *"Regis Prograis vs. Danielito Zorrilla Set For... […]