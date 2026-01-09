ELIF TURHAN SIGNS NEW MULTI-FIGHT DEAL WITH MATCHROOM BOXING – FIRST IBF WORLD TITLE DEFENCE DATE SET FOR SATURDAY, JANUARY 31

Elif Nur Turhan has signed a new multi-fight extension with Matchroom Boxing and will make the first defence of her IBF World Lightweight Title on Saturday, January 31 in Newcastle – live on the Global Home of Boxing, DAZN.

The ‘Golden Turk’ Turhan (12-0, 8 KOs) last month solidified her reputation as one of the most dangerous female fighters on the planet when she captured the crown in Monte-Carlo with a fifth round demolition job over Brazil’s then unbeaten Olympic hero Beatriz Ferreira.

It completed an incredible 2025 for the 30-year-old having previously knocked out both Shauna Browne and Rima Ayadi.

Now Turhan will kickstart her 2026 campaign with the first defence of her World Title at the end of this month against Australia’s Taylah Gentzen at Newcastle’s Utilita Arena on an exciting undercard headlined by Bakhram Murtazaliev’s IBF Super Welterweight World Championship clash with the North-East’s own, Josh Kelly.

Matchroom Sport chairman Eddie Hearn is thrilled to see Turhan put pen to paper on fresh terms as he plots her path to winning more titles and eventually becoming the undisputed ruler of the 135lb division.

“Elif is the hardest female puncher, pound-for-pound, no question – in fact, she is is one of the fiercest fighters on the planet today,” said Hearn.

“I’m thrilled to have signed Elif to a new deal with Matchroom because there are many huge nights waiting for her. I think a fight with WBC World Champion, Caroline Dubois, is one of the best bouts you can make in boxing.

“First, Elif must take care of business against Taylah Gentzen. I’m expecting another knockout performance to light up what is a great night of boxing on January 31 with a brilliant Murtazaliev-Kelly undercard in Newcastle before we switch across the pond to The Ring 6 in New York City for Teofimo-Shakur – all live and exclusive to watch on the Global Home of Boxing, DAZN.”

Josh Padley, meanwhile, challenges Jaouad Belmehdi for the vacant EBU Super Featherweight Championship in Newcastle.

Padley said: “We’re off to a flying start to the new year. I am really looking forward to this one, especially with it being a major title on the road back to world title contention. A big win here puts me in the picture for the big fights.”

Heavyweight wonderkid Leo Atang looks ahead to his fifth professional contest in Newcastle, whilst stablemate and Cruiserweight prospect Brad Casey bids to maintain his winning streak to life in the pro ranks.

Commonwealth Games silver medalist amateur standout and North-East native Kiaran MacDonald makes his long-awaited professional debut. Plus, rising hometown Super Bantamweight fan favourite Lee Rogers will be out to stretch his record to 7-0.

And don’t blink as we look forward to a pulsating North-East derby between Newcastle’s unbeaten Josh Blenkiron and Jarrow’s undefeated Robbie Colman for the Northern Area Lightweight title.