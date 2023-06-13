Home / Boxing Videos / FIRST FACE OFF 👀 Regis Prograis vs Danielito Zorrilla

FIRST FACE OFF 👀 Regis Prograis vs Danielito Zorrilla

The WBC World Super Lightweight Title is on the line this Saturday when Champ Regis Prograis defends vs Challenger Danielito Zorrilla in New Orleans live on DAZN! Watch as both men come face to face for the first time… #Shorts #PrograisZorrilla #Boxing

