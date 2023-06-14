Home / Boxing Videos / Spence and Crawford face off for the first time | #SpenceCrawford

Spence and Crawford face off for the first time | #SpenceCrawford

Unified WBC, WBA and IBF Welterweight World Champion Errol “The Truth’’ Spence and WBO 147-pound World Champion Terence “Bud’’ Crawford will go face-to-face at a press conference in Los Angeles at 11am PT to preview their undisputed welterweight championship showdown taking place Saturday, July 29 headlining a SHOWTIME PPV from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions.

