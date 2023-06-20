Franco did his Media Workout in Tokyo  – World Boxing Association

The World Boxing Association (WBA) super flyweight champion, Joshua Franco, did a workout in front of the press on Tuesday in Tokyo before his championship defense against Kazuto Ioka next Saturday.

This will be Franco’s fourth defense of his crown in a tough fight but he knows what it’s like to fight on Japanese soil and hopes to remain the champion after this bout.

Visibly ready and in shape for the fight, the San Antonio native did some boxing moves and other warm-up exercises in front of the journalists and photographers who gathered at the venue. Franco said he was 100 percent ready and eager to step into the ring for this rematch.



