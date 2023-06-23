Carlos Adames vs Julian Williams PREVIEW: June 24, 2023 | PBC on SHOWTIME





#AdamesWilliams Fight Night Details: https://pbcham.ps/FightNight-062423

Adames vs. Williams will see hard-hitting Interim WBC Middleweight Champion Carlos Adames battle former unified champion Julian “J-Rock” Williams in the 12-round main event of action live on SHOWTIME® Saturday, June 24 from The Armory in Minneapolis in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions.

The SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING telecast will begin at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and features top super welterweight contenders Erickson “Hammer” Lubin and Luis “Cuba” Arias squaring off in the 10-round co-main event. Super flyweight world champion Fernando “Pumita” Martinez will put his IBF title on the line against unbeaten Filipino contender Jade Bornea in the telecast opener.

Visit PremierBoxingChampions.com for more info.

SIGN UP FOR FIGHT ALERTS:

https://pbcham.ps/FightAlerts

FOLLOW US:

Tweets by premierboxing

https://instagram.com/premierboxing

https://www.facebook.com/premierboxingchampions