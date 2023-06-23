Home / Boxing Videos / Carlos Adames vs Julian Williams PREVIEW: June 24, 2023 | PBC on SHOWTIME

Carlos Adames vs Julian Williams PREVIEW: June 24, 2023

Adames vs. Williams will see hard-hitting Interim WBC Middleweight Champion Carlos Adames battle former unified champion Julian “J-Rock” Williams in the 12-round main event of action live on SHOWTIME® Saturday, June 24 from The Armory in Minneapolis in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions.

The SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING telecast will begin at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and features top super welterweight contenders Erickson “Hammer” Lubin and Luis “Cuba” Arias squaring off in the 10-round co-main event. Super flyweight world champion Fernando “Pumita” Martinez will put his IBF title on the line against unbeaten Filipino contender Jade Bornea in the telecast opener.

