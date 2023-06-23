Fradimil Macayo to face William Foster for the WBA Fedecentro Title  – World Boxing Association

Venezuelan boxer, Fradimir Macayo, will be back in the ring, after being away for a little over a year. This time he will face William Foster III in a difficult fight.

The native of Carúpano, Venezuela, will be facing the undefeated American on July 12. It will be the main event of the fight held at the Whitesands Events Center, Plant City, Florida.

Macayo (16-1 / 13 KO), 30 years old, has a knockout power above 70%. His last submission was in February 2022, when he defeated Mexican Armando Ramirez (8-2) by unanimous decision.

Similarly, after his only loss in the distant 2018, he has shown consistency, assimilation of the blows and his greatest virtue, the punch. The southpaw of his last five victories, only one has reached the judges’ decision.

During the first press conference prior to the fight, Fradimil, along with his promoter, Sam Shapiro, said he felt calm and clear about his chances of winning. Likewise, he emphasized not to be intimidated to face his first fight in North American soil.

“I thank God, my family, my country and my manager, Shapiro, for giving me this golden opportunity to make us stand out. It’s a tough opponent, but I’m sure I’ll be up to the challenge, it will be the beginning of great things for Fradimil, be sure of that,” said the fighter.

On the other hand, the undefeated American, William Foster, will see action for the first time this year, his last fight was at the end of 2022, where he defeated his compatriot, Avery Gorrion (11-4) by unanimous decision.

Foster (15-0 / 9KOs), 29, has a knockout power above 50%. Of “The Silent Assassin’s” last five victories, three have been by decision and two by knockout.



