Home / Boxing Videos / Isaac Cruz, Adames-Williams & Canelo Alvarez Returns | The PBC Podcast

Isaac Cruz, Adames-Williams & Canelo Alvarez Returns | The PBC Podcast

Premier Boxing Champions 8 hours ago Boxing Videos



Star lightweight contender Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz joins The PBC Podcast this week to discuss Gervonta Davis, the state of the 135-pound division and, of course, his upcoming showdown versus undefeated Giovanni Cabrera Saturday, July 29 on the Errol Spence vs. Terence Crawford SHOWTIME Pay-Per-View card, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Plus, hosts Kenneth Bouhairie and Michael Rosenthal recap last Saturday’s PBC on SHOWTIME card, including Carlos’ Adames big win, and break down the return of Canelo Alvarez, what it all means and who his likely opponents are.

For show notes and more info, click here: https://www.premierboxingchampions.com/podcast

#PBCPodcast #IsaacCruz #Canelo #AdamesWilliams

00:00 – Intro / Hot Takes: Boxing in 2023, Canelo Announcement
08:17 – The Week In Review
18:16 – Isaac Cruz Interview
32:22 – Toe to toe: The Top Three Fights for Canelo Alvarez

Visit PremierBoxingChampions.com for more info.

SIGN UP FOR FIGHT ALERTS:

https://pbcham.ps/FightAlerts

FOLLOW US:


https://instagram.com/premierboxing
https://www.facebook.com/premierboxingchampions

Tags

About Premier Boxing Champions

Check Also

"I'll HEADLOCK you!" 🤬 | Frazer Clarke and Jeamie TKV clash on air UNCUT!

►SUBSCRIBE http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub Jeamie TKV taunts Frazer Clarke by saying he didn’t deserve his bronze medal …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved