WAR OF WORDS! 🚫 | Franchón Crews-Dezurn vs Savannah Marshall FIERY verbal clash!

WAR OF WORDS! 🚫 | Franchón Crews-Dezurn vs Savannah Marshall FIERY verbal clash!

Sky Sports Boxing 18 hours ago



Franchón Crews-Dezurn and Savannah Marshall trade huge verbal blows at their press conference ahead of a blockbuster undisputed fight in Manchester this Saturday night.

