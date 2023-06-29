Home / Boxing Videos / "ZHANG LOOKED MASSIVE IN THE RING, I HAVE TO WIN" | Joe Joyce OPENS UP On Zhilei Zhang Loss, Rematch

"ZHANG LOOKED MASSIVE IN THE RING, I HAVE TO WIN" | Joe Joyce OPENS UP On Zhilei Zhang Loss, Rematch

Heavyweight Juggernaut Joe Joyce reflects on the first defeat of his career to Zhilei Zhang. Joyce has now activated his rematch and will take on ‘Big Bang’ again on September 23rd at the OVO Arena, Wembley with the WBO Interim Heavyweight Championship on the line.

