"ZHANG LOOKED MASSIVE IN THE RING, I HAVE TO WIN" | Joe Joyce OPENS UP On Zhilei Zhang Loss, Rematch

Heavyweight Juggernaut Joe Joyce reflects on the first defeat of his career to Zhilei Zhang. Joyce has now activated his rematch and will take on ‘Big Bang’ again on September 23rd at the OVO Arena, Wembley with the WBO Interim Heavyweight Championship on the line.
#JoeJoyce #ZhangJoyce2 #JoyceZhang
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/frankwarren_tv
Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@frankwarrenofficial
To license Queensberry Fight Footage: https://imgreplay.com/contact