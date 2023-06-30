Home / Boxing Videos / Switch-hitting masterclass! Shot Selection: Junaid Bostan

Switch-hitting masterclass! Shot Selection: Junaid Bostan

Rising star Junaid Bostan lifts the lid on his unique style of boxing in a candid interview with Darren Barker.

About DAZN Boxing

