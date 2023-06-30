Home / Boxing Videos / FULL FIGHT | Bernard Hopkins vs Beibut Shumenov IBF, IBA, and WBA Light Heavyweight World Titles!

FULL FIGHT | Bernard Hopkins vs Beibut Shumenov IBF, IBA, and WBA Light Heavyweight World Titles!

Golden Boy Boxing 9 hours ago Boxing Videos



April 19th, 2014 – DC Armory, Washington – #HopkinsShumenov

Shop Golden Boy
https://tinyurl.com/4phdrzvj

#Goldenboypromotions #boxing #oscardelahoya #boxing2023 #boxinghighlights #RochaYoung #WatchOnDAZN #middleweight #supermiddleweight #lightheavyweight #hopkins #bernardhopkins #philadelphia #philly #theexecutioner #thealien #champion #highlights #fullfight #free

Watch our fights LIVE and on-demand on DAZN:
https://www.dazn.com/en-US/home
Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:

Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:
http://www.instagram.com/GoldenBoy
Like Golden Boy on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/GoldenBoy

Tags

About Golden Boy Boxing

Check Also

'I want this fight 18 months ago!' – Dalton Smith is READY for Sam Maxwell

Dalton Smith joins the DAZN Boxing Show to discuss his fight with Sam Maxwell on …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved