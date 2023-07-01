Home / Boxing Videos / "That's How You Make A Statement!" – Eddie Hearn On Dalton Smith's KO vs Maxwell

"That's How You Make A Statement!" – Eddie Hearn On Dalton Smith's KO vs Maxwell

Matchroom Boxing 2 hours ago Boxing Videos



Eddie Hearn reviews a sizzling night in Sheffield with big wins for Dalton Smith, Pat McCormack, Hopey Price, Junaid Bostan, Beatriz Ferreira and more!

