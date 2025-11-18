KO | Raul Curiel vs. Victor Rodriguez | The Mexican knockout Machine!





Raúl Curiel returns looking to make a statement with his signature pressure and body-shot attack, but Victor Rodriguez comes in hungry to flip the script with his counterpunching and toughness. Curiel will aim to impose his pace early, while Rodriguez tries to slow things down and catch openings as the fight develops. Expect a clash of styles—volume and precision vs. grit and disruption—in a matchup that could produce fireworks from the opening bell.

Raul Curiel vs. Victor Rodriguez | June 28, 2025 | Honda Center, Anaheim, California

#goldenboypromotions #goldenboy #goldenboyfightnight #boxing #oscardelahoya #boxing2025 #boxinghighlights #watchondazn #fightnight #topknockouts #mexicanboxing

Shop Golden Boy

https://bit.ly/3qFl98W

Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:

https://bit.ly/3s4shMw

Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:

https://bit.ly/45aPCL6

Like Golden Boy on Facebook:

https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl