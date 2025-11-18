FRANK MARTIN HEADLINES PBC ON PRIME VIDEO CARD ON DECEMBER 6

The top contender battles two-division world champion Rances Barthelemy atop PBC on Prime Video card ahead of Pitbull-Roach PPV on December 6.

Top contender Frank “The Ghost” Martin will make his return to the ring against former two-division champion Rances Barthelemy in a 10-round super lightweight showdown that tops a loaded three-fight PBC on Prime Video lineup, streaming live and for free on Saturday, December 6 from Frost Bank Center in San Antonio.

The streaming presentation will also feature undefeated young Mexican star Isaac “La Bestia” Lucero dueling hard-hitting Roberto Valenzuela Jr. in a 10-round all-Mexican 154-pound showdown, plus rising unbeaten super featherweight Luis “The Twist” Nunez faces Argentinian contender Hector Sosa in the 10-round opening bout at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT.

These matchups lead into a star-studded PBC Pay-Per-view event on Prime Video headlined by Mexican star and former world champion Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz step into the ring against reigning WBA Super Featherweight World Champion Lamont Roach for the Interim WBC Super Lightweight Title.

The pay-per-view begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and will see WBA Middleweight World Champion Erislandy “The American Dream” Lara take on unified WBO and IBF Middleweight World Champion Janibek Alimkhanuly in the high-stakes co-main event.

The pay-per-view action will also feature two-division world champion Stephen Fulton Jr. squaring off against WBC Super Featherweight World Champion O’Shaquie Foster in a 130-pound world title fight and rising Mexican star Jesus “Mono” Ramos Jr. dueling top contender Shane Mosley Jr. for the Interim WBC Middleweight Title opening the pay-per-view.

In addition to being available for purchase on Prime Video, regardless of Prime membership, fans will also be able to continue to access the pay-per-view telecast through traditional cable and satellite outlets as well as PPV.com.

The event is promoted by TGB Promotions, in association with MP Promotions, ProBox Promotions and Box Starz.

**FRANK MARTIN VS. RANCES BARTHELEMY**

After a strong run at 135-pounds that established himself as one of the slickest fighters in the sport, Frank “The Ghost” Martin will look to begin a run in the stacked super lightweight division as he faces Cuba’s former two-division world champion Rances Barthelemy in a 10-round attraction.

Prior to the Davis fight, the 30-year-old Martin (18-1, 12 KOs) had most recently shown that his power can last through a 12-round fight as he dropped the previously unbeaten Artem Harutyunyan in the final frame to clinch a unanimous decision victory in July 2023. His previous outing saw him stamp his status as one of the elite 135-pounders in the sport as he dropped and dominated the then-unbeaten Michel Rivera on his way to a unanimous decision in December 2022. Martin’s initial ascent at 135-pounds began with a stoppage of then unbeaten Jerry Perez in April 2021 before dispatching of tough contenders Jackson Marinez, Romero Duno and Ryan Kielczweski.

“I’m excited to be back after people tried to bash me for taking one loss,” said Martin. “I took it as a lesson learned and I’m back mentally and physically at the top of my game. Rances is gonna have to deal with everything I went through, and he’s gonna feel it on every punch. I’m back and I’m pissed off and dangerous.”

A native of Havana, Cuba now fighting out of Las Vegas, Barthelemy (30-3-1, 15 KOs) steps back into action after dropping a decision to former unified champion Jose Carlos Ramirez in April 2024. His previous two outings saw him best contender Omar Juarez in May 2023 after a July 2022 defeat to Gary Antuanne Russell in which many believed the referee waived off the fight prematurely. A world champion at 130 and 135 pounds, Barthelemy owns notable victories over Argenis Mendez, Antonio DeMarco, Mickey Bey and Denis Shafikov. His only other professional loss came in a 2018 140-pound championship rematch against Kiryl Relikh. Barthelemy comes from a fighting family, as he is the middle brother between the younger Leduan and the older Yan, who won a gold medal at the 2004 Olympics.

“December 6 is the night I remind everyone who Rances Barthelemy is,” said Barthelemy. “Frank Martin is a talented fighter, but I’ve been in deep waters before, and experience counts when the lights are brightest. I’m coming with new hunger, sharper focus, and the fire of a man chasing one more world title run. Fans tuning in are going to see me determined to leave everything in the ring. I’m not here to survive, I’m here to dominate and make sure my name is back on everyone’s radar.”

**ISAAC LUCERO VS. ROBERTO VALENZUELA JR.**

Fresh off of a dominant KO win on Prime Video in May, undefeated rising contender Isaac “La Bestia” Lucero will look to continue his momentum as he steps in against battle-tested knockout artist Roberto Valenzuela Jr. in a 10-round super welterweight contest.

The 26-year-old Lucero (17-0, 13 KOs) turned pro in 2019 after an amateur career that saw him earn five national medals representing Mexico. A native of La Paz, Baja California Sur, Mexico, Lucero has stopped his last six opponents entering December 6, and also owns a pair of 10-round unanimous decision triumphs. In looking to make his U.S. takeover, Lucero has set up camp in Las Vegas, where he is trained by renowned coach Bob Santos, who led him to victory in May as he stopped the previously undefeated Omar Valenzuela in two rounds.

“Roberto Valenzuela Jr. is a tough veteran who’s faced some of the division’s best and he’s coming into the ring on a winning streak, but this is my time and I’m gonna show why on December 6,” said Lucero. “I’ve very grateful to my team for this opportunity. My trainer Bob Santos will have me ready to showcase my skills and put on a great show when the bell rings.”

Representing his native Sonora, Mexico, Valenzuela (31-5, 29 KOs) steps into the ring on December 6 riding a five-fight winning streak, with all of those wins coming by stoppage. The 26-year-old’s most recent triumph saw him knock out veteran contender Juan Jose Velasco in the sixth-round in February. Valenzuela has experience against two reigning 154-pound champions, having challenged Xander Zayas in 2023 and Bakhram Murtazaliev in 2022. In total, Valenzuela’s five defeats have come to fighters who entered the ring with a combined record of 79-2.

“I’m very thankful for this opportunity,” said Valenzuela. “My opponent is a very strong and skilled boxer, but I’m 100% ready to leave San Antonio victorious. With both of our styles, I’m sure that we’re going to give the fans a fight that all of Mexico and the rest of the world will be talking about for many years.”

**LUIS NUNEZ VS. HECTOR SOSA**

Looking to become the next Dominican world champion in boxing, Luis “The Twist” Nunez continues to up his competition as he takes on the upset-minded Argentine Hector Sosa in a 10-round super featherweight duel.

A rising contender at 130-pounds, Nunez (21-0, 14 KOs) can take another step closer to a world title with a victory on December 6. Originally from Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic and now being guided by top trainer Bob Santos in Las Vegas, Nunez kicked off his 2025 campaign in June as he dispatched of Daniel Ramirez in the fourth-round. The 25-year-old had previously shown his bona fides with an impressive run that saw him best four previously undefeated fighters in a stretch of five outings. He followed up that run in December 2024 by earning a dominant 10-round unanimous decision over veteran contender Leonardo Baez ahead of the Ramirez fight.

“I’m excited to be fighting a tough Argentinian on a huge card December 6,” said Nunez. “It’s a blessing that this fight will be on Prime Video, because I’ve been working so hard with my trainer Bob Santos and I know that I’ll be ending the night in spectacular fashion. I’m going for fight of the night, so make sure you tune in early!”

The 29-year-old Sosa (18-3, 9 KOs) is no stranger to springing upsets on unsuspecting foes as he showed his power carry into the later rounds when he knocked out top U.K. fighter James Dickens in July 2023. Overall, Sosa has won four of his last five bouts, including most recently earning a unanimous decision over Liborio Solis in May. The Buenos Aires, Argentina native has previously fought stateside three times, including a 12-round decision over Keenan Carbajal in June 2024.

“I love to be the underdog because it makes it even sweeter when they announce me as the winner,” said Sosa. “I’ve been training hard and I’ll be ready to give Nunez everything he can handle. Don’t miss this fight, because I’m coming to show what Argentinian fighters are made of!”