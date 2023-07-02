Home / Boxing Videos / “That’s Exactly The Fight I Needed”- Nico Leivars & Eddie Hearn React To Alberto Motos Win

"That's Exactly The Fight I Needed"- Nico Leivars & Eddie Hearn React To Alberto Motos Win

Nico Leivars, trainer Grant Smith and Promoter Eddie Hearn speak with Matchroom’s Jamie Ward in the immediate aftermath of his victory over Alberto Motos in Sheffield.

