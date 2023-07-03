Eddie Hearn Reveals Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn Is Coming Soon 👀





Ak and Barak are joined by Eddie Hearn to discuss the immediate futures of the likes of Conor Benn and Anthony Joshua amongst others.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube

Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Download the DAZN app now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN

DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing