Round 11 of #PitbullRoach ended in a fistic fury. Which angle captured it best?! 💥🥊
Home / Boxing Videos / Which Angle Captured the End of Round 11 Best?! #PitbullRoach
Tags * Al Haymon Angle Boxing captured combat sports cruz vs roach fight highlights Isaac Cruz lamont roach PBC pbc on prime video pitbull cruz pitbull vs roach PitbullRoach Premier Boxing Champions squared circle
Check Also
Hall of Game Year-End Special: Jake Paul v Joshua Breakdown & Shedeur Sanders’ Hall of Fame Response
In the final episode of 2025, Andre Ward and Roy Jones Jr. hand out their …