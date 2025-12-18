Achievements Reviewed, Challenges Ahead – World Boxing Association

One of the centerpiece moments of the 104th Annual Convention of the World Boxing Association (WBA) was the Board of Directors meeting, held at the Caribe Royale Hotel in Orlando and presided over by WBA President Gilberto Jesús Mendoza. The session was defined by an in-depth assessment of the organization’s current landscape and a strategic discussion of the challenges ahead in the upcoming cycle. The meeting took place on the second day of official activities and brought together board members, regional representatives, and technical committee officials from across the organization.

Mendoza opened the session with his presidential report, outlining the core pillars that have guided the WBA’s recent management: inclusion, transparency, and sustainable growth.

The Board also received regional reports covering boxing activity throughout the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, and the Fedelatin region.

In addition, updates were presented on recent regional conventions held in Europe and Asia, along with the positive impact of development initiatives in countries such as Pakistan, Cuba, and several African nations.

The Board meeting reaffirmed the WBA’s ongoing commitment to modernization and global expansion. Through discussions on regulations, weight divisions, regional development, and international projection, the convention made it clear that the organization continues to adapt to an ever-evolving boxing landscape while strengthening its role as a pioneering institution in the sport.