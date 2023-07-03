Keith Thurman On His Next Fight, Spence vs Crawford & Future Plans In Boxing l The Last Stand

One Time joins the Last Stand to discuss him returning to the ring in August potentially against Yordenis Ugas, analysis on Spence vs Crawford megafight, if he sees himself fighting against Jaron Ennis or Vergil Ortiz in the future & more!
