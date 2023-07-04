Dalton Smith vs Sam Maxwell: Fight Night (Behind The Scenes)





🎥 There’s plenty of previously unseen footage alongside unique angles from Dalton Smith’s sensational knockout over Sam Maxwell, in which ‘Thunder’ claimed the British 140lbs title for keeps and banked the Commonwealth crown in addition. We take you behind the scenes on fight night from the Utilita Arena Sheffield on Saturday 1 July 2023 which included big wins for Pat McCormack, Beatriz Ferreira, Hopey Price, Junaid Bostan and more!

