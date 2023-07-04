Hernandez retained his WBA Fedelatin belt in Buenos Aires  – World Boxing Association

Jonathan Hernandez retained his World Boxing Association (WBA) Fedelatin welterweight belt with a technical knockout victory over Marcelo Sanchez this weekend at Luna Park in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

El “Fino” ended the fight in the fourth round by causing a cut on the right cheekbone of Sanchez, who was not authorized to continue at that moment.

The Venezuelan regional champion had to come from less to more in the fight as he was faced with a very aggressive opponent who did not let him do his boxing in the first rounds. Sanchez’s left was a headache for the champion, but he was able to get out of that problem little by little.

As the rounds progressed, Hernandez adapted and was more aggressive and began to take control and hurt the Argentinean with strong combinations to the face. In the fourth chapter he connected several consecutive uppers and caused a cut in the cheekbone of the local that did not allow him to continue fighting.

Hernandez remains undefeated after 11 fights as a professional, with 7 knockouts. Sanchez, on the other hand, has a record of 8 wins, 5 losses and 3 draws.



