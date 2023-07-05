BIGGEST UPSETS OF 2023 SO FAR!





DAZN breaks down the six biggest upsets of the year so far, including Jose Felix vs Gary Cully, Julissa Alejandra Guzman vs Ramla Ali, Chantelle Cameron vs Katie Taylor & more!

