His first big opportunity – World Boxing Association

The boxing world knows Vergil Ortiz Jr. very well and knows what he is capable of as a welterweight prospect. One of today’s most aggressive and entertaining boxers will have a big night next Saturday night in San Antonio, Texas, where he will get his first shot at a world title.

The Dallas native will challenge Eimantas Stanionis for the World Boxing Association (WBA) belt at a moment in his career that is transcendental for many reasons and he hopes to go out with his hand up this weekend.

Ortiz Jr. has proven to be a devastating fighter, one of those that people like for the show he puts on and the quality of knockouts he delivers. He has finished all his fights before the limit and is not afraid to go to war against any opponent, which has earned him a place in world boxing.

Maurice Hooker, Egidijus Kavaliuskas, Michael McKinson or Mauricio Herrera are some of the fighters Ortiz has faced and defeated. Now he will have a different opponent in front of him as Stanionis has a great past in the amateur, is strong in exchanges and knows how to adapt to different fighting styles. Ortiz is going to need to make the best fight of his career and be focused at all times to get the win.

The American has also had some recent setbacks. After-effects of the Covid-19 he suffered some time ago have forced him to withdraw a couple of times from fights, so his recovery will be one of the keys in this fight. He is expected to be 100 percent and be the same Vergil that everyone has fallen in love with.

Vergil Ortiz Jr. is facing the first world championship opportunity of his career and it is evident that he does not want to miss it. He will do everything in his power to win and that means there will be a war in the ring. Will he become the new champion?



