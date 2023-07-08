Jared Anderson vs Charles Martin ESPN Talk about cutting it close. This happens tonight with Martin coming in on late notice for Zhan Kossobutskiy who had visa problems. Loving Andersons... […]

Joe Joyce v Zhilei Zhang 2 Joe Joyce will face a rematch against Zhilei Zhang in London later this year as he bids to get back on track for a world heavyweight championship... […]

Wilfredo Gomez Just saw this video on Wilfredo Gomez. Lots of great footage of his earlier fights and throughout the years. My favorite fighter has always been... […]

Carlos Adames vs Julian Williams Showtime Triple header tomorrow night on Showtime. Like the match for names sake but these two are streaking in opposite lanes in terms of direction. Adames... […]

Edgar Berlanga v Jason Quigley Edgar Berlanga has his first fight under the Matchroom promotional banner this weekend but that hasn’t stopped Eddie Hearn from planning ahead for... […]

Documentary on ex pro now bare knuckle boxer, brutal stuff Brutal stuff, the weight cut seemed extreme to say the least https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mvP0umdEMXs&t=1367s […]

jaron ennis v roiman villa july eighth good fight Image: https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Fyxmxw0WcAED9gt?format=jpg&name=small yoelvis gomez v marquis taylor could be part of the undercard […]

Boxing prediction challenge: Season 2 rules: correct winner (cw) = 1 point correct method (cm) (points or stoppage) = 1 point correct stoppage round (csr) = 3 points, if result is... […]

Tim Tszyu vs Oscar Ocampo June 18th Showtime This Saturday near Midnight start out of Australia. Good to see Tszyu with the activity and not just sitting on a Charlo date. Ocampo hung with... […]

There Is A Good Chance Of There Being No More Olympic Boxing After Paris 2024. You can’t have the Summer games without 1. Wrestling 2. Athletics 3. Swimming 4. Lifting 5. Gymnastics 6. Boxing […]

Jai Opetaia v Richard Riakporhe Jai Opetaia has been instructed to defend his IBF cruiserweight world title against Richard Riakporhe next. After Poland's Mateusz Masternak... […]

Tank is waiting. He’s waiting for Haney and Shakur to leave the weight class or he’s hoping for more Jail time as an excuse. I know he’s a good fighter but he is... […]

Teo next fight. Great performance last night. Why is there still a reluctance to fight Haney? Teo has fought better competition than Tank Davis and is a 2... […]

Spinks family vs the Mayweather's? Who is more succesful? Which family do you believe is more successful at all levels? The Spinks family- Leon and Michael and Corey- have more metal and accomplishments than... […]