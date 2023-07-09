"Time To Avenge The Loss!" – Alycia Baumgardner's Redemption Vs Christina Linardatou





Almost five years on from their first fight, Alycia Baumgardner gets her shot at revenge on Christina Linardatou – Who remains the only blemish on her record. The Bomb puts her Undisputed Super Featherweight crown on the line in Detroit on July 15 live on DAZN.

