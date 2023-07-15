Joe Joyce STOPPED By Zhilei Zhang – INCREDIBLE UNSEEN Ringside Angle 🎥





Watch back the INCREDIBLE moment Joe Joyce was beaten for the first time in his career by Zhilei Zhang. This special ringside angle shows all the emotion from the end of the fight. All eyes are now on a rematch on September 23rd at the OVO Arena, Wembley live on TNT Sports

