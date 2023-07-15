Home / Boxing Videos / Joe Joyce STOPPED By Zhilei Zhang – INCREDIBLE UNSEEN Ringside Angle 🎥

Joe Joyce STOPPED By Zhilei Zhang – INCREDIBLE UNSEEN Ringside Angle 🎥

Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions 3 hours ago Boxing Videos



Watch back the INCREDIBLE moment Joe Joyce was beaten for the first time in his career by Zhilei Zhang. This special ringside angle shows all the emotion from the end of the fight. All eyes are now on a rematch on September 23rd at the OVO Arena, Wembley live on TNT Sports

#JoyceZhang #ZhangJoyce2 #JoeJoyce

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/frankwarren_tv
Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@frankwarrenofficial
To license Queensberry Fight Footage: https://imgreplay.com/contact

Tags

About Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions

Check Also

Alycia Baumgardner Hits The Scales For Linardatou Rematch 💪

Undisputed Champ Alycia Baumgardner weighs inside the Super Featherweight limit for her World Title fight …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved