Pacquiao vs Barrios PREVIEW: July 19, 2025 | PBC PPV on Prime Video





Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao aims to make history once again as he takes on hard-hitting WBC Welterweight World Champion Mario Barrios—headlining a STACKED card live on PBC PPV on Prime Video from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on July 19!

First ballot International Boxing Hall of Famer Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao will look to add another memorable highlight to his legendary career and become a world champion once again when he challenges the hard-hitting WBC Welterweight World Champion Mario “El Azteca” Barrios on Saturday, July 19 headlining a star-studded PBC Pay-Per-View event on Prime Video live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The co-main event will see a rematch of 2024’s bloodiest fight as reigning WBC Super Welterweight World Champion Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora faces Australian superstar and former world champion Tim Tszyu. Fundora and Tszyu combined for an unforgettable night in March 2024 as Tszyu fought through one of the most gruesome cuts in recent memory before eventually losing to Fundora by a narrow split-decision.

The stacked lineup features another sensational rematch as Mexican star Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz battles the hard-hitting Angel Fierro in a 12-round super lightweight fight that follows their action packed first showdown. Plus, former two-division world champion Brandon “The Heartbreaker” Figueroa steps in against top contender Joet Gonzalez for 10-rounds of featherweight action that opens the pay-per-view at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

