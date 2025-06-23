Japanese Showdown for the WBA Minimumweight Crown – World Boxing Association

On June 26, the legendary Korakuen Hall in Tokyo will set the stage for a clash of generations as reigning world champion Yuko Kuroki (24-8-2, 9 KOs) defends her WBA women’s minimumweight title against rising challenger Nanako Suzuki (9-3, 3 KOs).

At 34, Kuroki is a seasoned southpaw with championship pedigree. A former world titleholder under other sanctioning bodies from 2014 to 2017, she brings a wealth of big-fight experience and ring IQ. This marks her first title defense since capturing the WBA strap earlier in 2024, and she’s determined to solidify her reign within the sport’s oldest governing body.

Across the ring will be Suzuki, just 25 years old and riding a wave of momentum. While she lacks Kuroki’s resume, she makes up for it with youth, pressure, and fearless aggression—traits that have carried her to a string of impressive wins over the past year. Suzuki embodies the new wave of Japanese boxing talent, hungry to make her mark on the world stage.

Both fighters hail from Japan. Both know Korakuen Hall like the back of their hand. But only one will walk out with the belt.

It’s a classic clash of styles: the technical precision and counterpunching of Kuroki versus the relentless pressure and forward drive of Suzuki. In a fight where experience meets ambition, the battle lines are drawn—and fans are in for a war.