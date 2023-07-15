Home / Boxing Videos / Frank Martin Is Standing On The Shoulder's Of Some Of Boxing's Best | SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING

Frank Martin Is Standing On The Shoulder's Of Some Of Boxing's Best | SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING

Frank “The Ghost” Martin has firmly placed himself in a position to learn from some of the best in the sport. Martin will take on undefeated Olympic bronze medalist, Artem Harutyunyan, live from the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas tonight (July 15th) at 10PM ET/7PM PT on SHOWTIME.

Don’t miss ALL ACCESS: #SpenceCrawford episode 2 immediately before #MartinHarutyunyan at 9:30PM ET/6:30PM PT on SHOWTIME.

