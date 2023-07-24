Home / Boxing Videos / "I'M FROM THE GUTTER, MY MUM HAS SEEN A LOT OF PAIN" | Liam Davies ONE-ON-ONE | Fighting For Family

"I'M FROM THE GUTTER, MY MUM HAS SEEN A LOT OF PAIN" | Liam Davies ONE-ON-ONE | Fighting For Family

Unbeaten British and European super bantamweight champion Liam Davies discusses his life and his career so far with Dev Sahni for a special Unibet One On One ahead of his clash with Jason Cunningham on Saturday July 29th live on TNT Sports from the Telford International Centre.

00:00 – 02:30: Intro
02:30 – 05:36: No Plan B
05:37 – 08:29: Early Life, Living With Mum, Making Her Proud
08:30 – 11:42: Losing Uncle ‘Joffy’, Motivation To Have No Regrets, Dad Support
11:43 – 13:22: Dad Keeping Him On Track, Getting Married
13:23 – 18:20: Boxing Entering Life, Early Amateur Days, Turning Pro
18:21 – 21:35: Taking Hard Debut, Thoughts Of Walking Away From Boxing, Dad Keeping Him On The Straight And Narrow
21:36 – 24:44: Not Being Afraid Of Losing, Proving Critics Wrong
24:45 – 27:27: Motivated By Not Getting Enough Recognition
27:28 – 30:11: Fans In Telford, Coming From Nothing
30:12 – 34:22: Taking Fight In Lockdown And How It Led To Queensberry Deal
34:23 – 35:27: Jason Cunningham Manager Dismissing Him
35:28 – 39:33: Fight With Jason Cunningham, Animosity
39:34 – 41:38: Inoue v Fulton
41:39 – 44:15: Dennis McCann v Ionut Baluta, Marlon Tapales
44:16 – 45:30: Future Fight With Dennis McCann
45:31 – 45:54: Message To Jason Cunningham

