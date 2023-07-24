"I'M FROM THE GUTTER, MY MUM HAS SEEN A LOT OF PAIN" | Liam Davies ONE-ON-ONE | Fighting For Family





Unbeaten British and European super bantamweight champion Liam Davies discusses his life and his career so far with Dev Sahni for a special Unibet One On One ahead of his clash with Jason Cunningham on Saturday July 29th live on TNT Sports from the Telford International Centre.

#LiamDavies #DaviesCunningham #OneOnOne

00:00 – 02:30: Intro

02:30 – 05:36: No Plan B

05:37 – 08:29: Early Life, Living With Mum, Making Her Proud

08:30 – 11:42: Losing Uncle ‘Joffy’, Motivation To Have No Regrets, Dad Support

11:43 – 13:22: Dad Keeping Him On Track, Getting Married

13:23 – 18:20: Boxing Entering Life, Early Amateur Days, Turning Pro

18:21 – 21:35: Taking Hard Debut, Thoughts Of Walking Away From Boxing, Dad Keeping Him On The Straight And Narrow

21:36 – 24:44: Not Being Afraid Of Losing, Proving Critics Wrong

24:45 – 27:27: Motivated By Not Getting Enough Recognition

27:28 – 30:11: Fans In Telford, Coming From Nothing

30:12 – 34:22: Taking Fight In Lockdown And How It Led To Queensberry Deal

34:23 – 35:27: Jason Cunningham Manager Dismissing Him

35:28 – 39:33: Fight With Jason Cunningham, Animosity

39:34 – 41:38: Inoue v Fulton

41:39 – 44:15: Dennis McCann v Ionut Baluta, Marlon Tapales

44:16 – 45:30: Future Fight With Dennis McCann

45:31 – 45:54: Message To Jason Cunningham

